'Living in sin' illegal in Michigan

What some would call “living in sin” is actually illegal in Michigan, thanks to an antiquated law.

Some, like State Senator Steve Bieda, (D) Warren, want to do away with the law that bans unmarried couples from living under the same roof.

"It is actually one of the silliest laws we still have on the books."

It was passed in 1931 to stop what it called “gross lewdness”.

Unmarried, unrelated, people of the opposite genders living together could face up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

There have been unsuccessful attempts in the past to get rid of the law.

"It's an easy fix, there's a repealer statute, it’s sitting in committee. I'm hoping to get it out of committee in the near future," Bieda said.

