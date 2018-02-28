Clare Police looking for thieves who stole from little league

Clare City Police are asking for help tracking down 15 new aluminum bats that were stolen from the little league.

The police department said a donation was made to the Clare Little League that enabled the purchase of 15 new bats and five dozen balls.

The items were put in a new storage building at Stamina Field and all of the items have been stolen.

Because there was no sign of forced entry, police said they believe the thieves knew the combination to the building.

If you have any information, call the Clare Police Department at (989) 386-2121, or Central Dispatch at (989) 539-7166 ext. 2.

