Red Cross to help with flood relief in Clare County

The American Red Cross is heading to Clare County starting March. 1 to distribute flood clean-up supplied and hand out disaster-related information.

The Red Cross and Clare County Emergency Management will team up to help after this month’s flooding.

At this time, 43 Clare County properties have been identified as having some levels of damage.

If you live in Clare County and received damage, you should report it by calling 211.

If you have a well that was flooded, call the Public Health Department at (989) 539-6731 to get a well water testing kit.

