2 arrested in high-speed chase through Mt. Pleasant

Two men were arrested after sparking a high-speed chase with police.

It started at 12:59 a.m. on Feb. 28 after a Mt. Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Broomfield and Mission Street.

The vehicle took off and went through the flashing red light at Broomfield and Isabella. It hit speeds of more than 100 mph while heading down Isabella road before coming to an abrupt stop at Isabella and High.

The driver, 23-year-old Gonzalo Alaniz, from Mt. Pleasant, was taken into custody without incident.

The front seat passenger, a 19-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was arrested for open container and cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

Alaniz is in the Isabella County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

