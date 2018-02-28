Police warn of Publishers Clearing House scam

Pinconning police are warning residents of a new phone scam.

The scam targets elderly people and calls them claiming they have won large sums of money from Publishers Clearing House, police said. The caller then tells the victims in order to claim the prize they must first pay the taxes on the prize money.

Those who have fallen victim to the scam have sent cash to out of state locations via overnight carriers, police said.

"When these scammers are successful, they often scam the victim's out of thousands of dollars and there is often little way to retrieve the money," the police department said on its Facebook page.

Police want to remind residents to be wary of any calls claiming you won large sums of money or new vehicles.

The department is currently working on several fraud cases perpetrated against city residents.

If you have any information about this scam or other scams in Pinconning you are asked to call Sgt. Terry Spencer at 989-879-4270.

