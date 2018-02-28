Vietnam veteran seeks help after flooding destroys home

The record-breaking temperatures certainly helped the residents still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s flooding.

One home built generations ago was completely destroyed by floating ice chunks and flood waters.

“Lost. There’s nothing I can do,” said Thomas Flack, homeowner.

Flack, a Vietnam veteran, had lived in his Arenac County home along the Rifle River since 2009. Last week’s flooding changed that.

“It came up and it went down, came up and went down. Then it came up and it just kept coming up. Finally, it came in the door and up through my heat ducts,” Flack said.

The result was a total loss of his quiet place by the water.

“I’m probably going to have to move down to Ortonville and live with my daughter in the pole barn,” Flack said.

As Flack tries to recover from all of this damage, he is hoping someone can lend him a hand.

“I don’t know what a trailer would cost me. I don’t know what is going to be saved. You see, that’s the problem. Right now, I can’t try anything. No power,” Flack said.

Flack said the property is owned by his cousin, who has been allowing him to live there.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in an effort to get donations that would enable Flack to stay at his home.

Flack said his only source of income is his monthly social security check. He said any help sent his way would mean a lot.

“Oh, God yes. You wouldn’t, you wouldn’t know,” Flack said.

