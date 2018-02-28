Dick's announces policy change to gun sales

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines.

The company also said it will no longer sell any gun to anyone under the age of 21, regardless of local laws.

“Ya know, everybody talks about thoughts and prayers going out to them and that’s great, but that doesn’t really do anything,” said Edward Stack, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Stack said the decision is an effort to take a stand.

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop in Bay City, thinks the move by Dick’s is more about business than anything else.

“Dick’s is just going with the crowd. Whatever the crowd is and whatever Dick’s thinks is going to get them a little bit more sales. That’s what they’re going for,” Duncan said.

Some residents in Mid-Michigan seem to agree with Dick’s raising the age to purchase a firearm.

“I think 21 is a good age because 18-year-olds, they’re still inexperienced,” said Melody Jackson, Saginaw resident.

“I agree. There’s too much animosity and stuff going on that doesn’t need to be going on. We should just clear the air and live a normal life,” said Ross Collier, Saginaw resident.

Duncan has a different take.

“Why are we picking this magic age 21? If I can go and defend my country at 18, why can’t I go and own a gun at the age of 18,” Duncan said.

While it’s a heated debate with arguments on both sides, everyone TV5 talked to could all agree on more in-depth background checks.

“I think it can help. Yeah, I think it would help,” Jackson said.

“Why can’t our medical people have the responsibility to say this person cannot have a gun or carry a gun,” Duncan said.

