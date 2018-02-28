Road crews: Potholes worse this year than previous years

This season’s freeze-thaw cycle has been harsh on Michigan roads, creating perfect conditions for pesky potholes.

Anthony Dennings said the potholes outside his Saginaw home are horrible.

For the past 52 years, he has been dealing with patch job after patch job.

“My wife’s gone through hundreds of dollars fixing her cars going over the potholes and that and it’s about time to see something done here,” Dennings said.

Thanks to the Department of Public Works, that is exactly what’s happening.

Larry McBride, packer operator, said that is just one group of potholes out of the thousands he has been filing this winter.

“Bear with us, you know. We can’t get them all in one day, but just bear with us. We’re out here trying to get them done,” McBride said.

The Department of Public Works said this year’s winter with both its heat up and cool down temperatures is really effecting their roads. It’s one of the worst years they have had for potholes.

In Simeon Martin’s 26 years with Public Works, he has never seen anything quite like it.

They have filled more than 5,000 potholes in the last 30 days.

“They’re bad this year. Some of them are a lot bigger and we’ve got new ones. You know, sometimes the areas where the potholes will open up this year, we have new ones on some streets that we didn’t expect to have. So, we’re out there. We’re doing the complaints first and state highways. And then going down through the local streets. We’re out there. I’ve got five crews out so, just be patient,” Martin said.

As for Dennings, he said it was well worth the wait.

“Thank you so much. It’s greatly appreciated. Thank you,” he said.

Saginaw Public Works is urging residents to reach out and report any potholes they need fixed immediately by calling 989-399-1311.

