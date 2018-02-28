Mother's warning about keeping kids in backseat goes viral

A mother’s worst fear flashed before her eyes.

Now her warning to other parents is going viral.

The Fenton mom was at a traffic stop when another vehicle came barreling toward her and her 9-year-old daughter.

She said it was where her daughter was sitting that could have meant the difference between life and death.

“It’s a no brainer. Everybody gets in the car. They all pile in the back,” said Stefani Geilhart, mom.

She is mother to four children, half of which are still in car seats.

Last week she was running a little late and made the mistake of letting her 9-year-old daughter sit in the front.

That is when the unthinkable happened as a SUV started heading towards them at a traffic stop.

“She had jumped the curb and she was on the grass. She drove between a couple telephone poles and literally flew in front of me,” Geilhart said.

If it hadn’t been for them stopping at the intersection on N. Leroy Street and S. Long Lake Road, it could have been a much different story.

“I literally sat at the light. I saw that the light was green, I knew that it was green, but just for some reason I saw there,” Geilhart said.

Geilhart was left in shock, but called 911 before following the driver along N. Leroy Street where they crashed into another vehicle.

No one was killed, but police believe the driver was off her medication. At this time, no charges have been filed.

As for Geilhart, her post about her experience and warning others not to do the same has gone viral.

“Because you never know what’s going to happen and it’s our job as parents to protect our children and we have to do the best that we can do,” Geilhart said.

She said she has never made the mistake before, but believes by going public with it it is the least she can do to help save others.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.