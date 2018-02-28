Man arrested after fire that killed mother, sister

A Saginaw man has been arrested for the deaths of his mother and sister after a fire.

The 38-year-old has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of first-degree arson.

His mother, 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters, and his sister, 41-year-old Melissa Shook, were killed in the fire at a home on Wood Street in Saginaw the night of February 12. The son escaped the blaze.

The home had been condemned hours earlier and no one was supposed to be inside.

