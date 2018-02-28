Portrait of Michigan House's 1st black member unveiled

A portrait of the first African American to be elected to the Michigan House of Representative has been unveiled in the State Capitol Building.
The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus unveiled the portrait of William Webb Ferguson on Wednesday evening during its Black History Month celebration.
Ferguson served two terms from 1893 to 1896 as a member of the Detroit delegation.
The portrait hangs in the first floor of the Capitol rotunda outside the Senate Appropriations Room, which also once served as the base for the Michigan Supreme Court. Ferguson was a plaintiff in a civil rights case in which the court barred racial segregation in public places.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in Detroit.More >
A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in Detroit.More >
A St. Charles student is under investigation after allegedly making a threat of violence directed at St. Charles middle school.More >
A St. Charles student is under investigation after allegedly making a threat of violence directed at St. Charles middle school.More >
A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
Student safety is a top priority for any school, but one Mid-Michigan district is being recognized for being one of the top security role models. Flushing Community Schools was just named the 14th safest in the state by Niche.More >
Student safety is a top priority for any school, but one Mid-Michigan district is being recognized for being one of the top security role models. Flushing Community Schools was just named the 14th safest in the state by Niche.More >
When it came down to it, a Mid-Michigan police department was ready to take on one of the Earth's most foulest creatures.More >
When it came down to it, a Mid-Michigan police department was ready to take on one of the Earth's most foulest creatures.More >
A city is hashing out the details after a man sworn to uphold the law was allegedly caught in a video breaking it.More >
A city is hashing out the details after a man sworn to uphold the law was allegedly caught in a video breaking it.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
It started at 12:59 a.m. on Feb. 28 after a Mt. Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Broomfield and Mission Street.More >
It started at 12:59 a.m. on Feb. 28 after a Mt. Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Broomfield and Mission Street.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >