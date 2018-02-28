Portrait of Michigan House's 1st black member unveiled - WNEM TV 5

Portrait of Michigan House's 1st black member unveiled

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

A portrait of the first African American to be elected to the Michigan House of Representative has been unveiled in the State Capitol Building.

The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus unveiled the portrait of William Webb Ferguson on Wednesday evening during its Black History Month celebration.

Ferguson served two terms from 1893 to 1896 as a member of the Detroit delegation.

The portrait hangs in the first floor of the Capitol rotunda outside the Senate Appropriations Room, which also once served as the base for the Michigan Supreme Court. Ferguson was a plaintiff in a civil rights case in which the court barred racial segregation in public places.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.