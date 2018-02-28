Portrait of Michigan House's 1st black member unveiled

A portrait of the first African American to be elected to the Michigan House of Representative has been unveiled in the State Capitol Building.

The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus unveiled the portrait of William Webb Ferguson on Wednesday evening during its Black History Month celebration.

Ferguson served two terms from 1893 to 1896 as a member of the Detroit delegation.

The portrait hangs in the first floor of the Capitol rotunda outside the Senate Appropriations Room, which also once served as the base for the Michigan Supreme Court. Ferguson was a plaintiff in a civil rights case in which the court barred racial segregation in public places.

