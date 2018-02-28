Panel discusses school safety in Freeland

Parents and students are on edge, worried about safety in the classroom.

Security is a top concern following the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, as well as a sudden spike in local threats.

Those concerns were brought up during a safety forum in Freeland on Wednesday.

“You know, with access to that door you have risk to your whole high school,” one parent said during the meeting.

“There’s still a level of uncertainty and just being a little uneasy,” another parent said.

They offered suggestions on safety precautions.

“Keep the middle schoolers over there. Put that gate across and that’ll separate the two buildings,” one parent suggested.

Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Denny Green and critical incident manager Tom Mynsberg gave a presentation on what the school’s action plans are at the meeting.

“I appreciate the transparency. It’s nice to see they want to put the parents at ease,” said Thomas Peeler, parent.

Peeler was happy the district held the meeting. He said he feels better after attending, but is still a little worried.

“Somewhat. Still a little uneasy on the training the staff are getting. There needs to be a little more repetition. I’m glad they were able to bring us in and tell us their plan” Peeler said.

The Freeland principals and administration will meet again to talk about the suggestions they heard at Wednesday’s meeting.

