Morning Moment: Dachshund couple rising to social media stardom

A pair of adorable canines are rising to social media stardom for a rather irresistible reason.

Henry and Kiki are two hot dogs for the price of one!

The six-year-old cutie pies live in Connecticut with their owner, Jennifer.

She adopted Henry when he was just 12-weeks-old and it didn’t take long for her to realize he was lonely.

Eight months later, she brought home Kiki and it was love at first sight!

The two are often seen playing, kissing, and cuddling up in their favorite blanket.

They even have their own Instagram page dedicated to showing off their puppy love.

TV5’s Alana Holland has a dachshund of her own, Leo. See how she reacts to the paid of cuddle bugs in the video above.

You can watch the Wake Up Team Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.