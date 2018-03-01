Back to reality: Winter Weather Advisories issued for Thursday

It's been a pleasant week so far in Mid-Michigan but as we enter the second half, it appears Mother Nature is going to bring us back to reality for Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties, following days in the 50s and 60s this week.

Pure. Michigan.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 10 AM Thursday until 4 AM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Gratiot County from 9 AM to 10 PM Thursday.

Today & Tonight

Rain will be gradually pushing into southern areas near I-69 this morning and gradually spread northward with time as the morning goes on. That rain will begin mixing with snow, before changing over completely into the late morning and afternoon.

Some areas, especially farther north, may see purely snow at the start. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning and will be critical for the evolution of this system for today and how fast we changeover. A northeasterly wind off the cooler waters of Lake Huron will help the changeover.

Wind chills will be a big change today with northeast winds sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 25+ miles per hour at times. Expect temperatures to feel like the 20s for much of the day, which obviously are much cooler than we have been this week.

Once snow begins, it will continue through the evening hours of tonight, ending west to east as the evening goes on. Snow chances will be highest around US-10, eastward to the Thumb and southward, with areas north of there seeing the lightest snowfall totals.

Accumulations will be highest near the I-69 corridor, extending northeastward into the Thumb. Getting progressively lighter to the north, and especially the northwest. It's worth noting that Winter Storm Warnings are in place just to the south of Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer counties. We'll need to watch these areas closely for the possibility of some locally higher snowfall amounts.

We have our snowfall outlook map attached below. It will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals as you go north and west, so places like Midland and Bay City are on the fringe of seeing a few inches of accumulation, to possibly not much at all with any shift.

Snow eventually tapers off late this evening and early overnight, and once snow is gone, we're cruising right through the weekend. Keep an eye out for slick roads especially tonight as temperatures cool into the 20s tomorrow morning.

Also, if shoveling, keep in mind that this snow will be wet and heavy, especially initially. It will get a bit drier later on tonight.

