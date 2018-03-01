Record heat yesterday, now snow today

It's been a pleasant week so far in Mid-Michigan but as we enter the second half, it appears Mother Nature is going to bring us back to reality for Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties, following days in the 50s and 60s this week.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for detailed counties and alerts.

Today & Tonight

The rain has begun to mix in some snow showers, and very soon the precipitation will change over completely into snow this afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon are climbing into the 30s, but thanks to some aggressive winds temperatures feel more like the 20s as you walk outside.

We have a northeasterly wind flow sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 25+ miles per hour at times, which is filtering in that cooler air and helping the rain showers transition over to snow.

The snow showers will continue through the evening hours of tonight, ending west to east as the evening goes on. Snow chances will be highest around US-10, eastward to the Thumb and southward, with areas north of there seeing the lightest snowfall totals.

Accumulations will be highest near the I-69 corridor, extending northeastward into the Thumb. Getting progressively lighter to the north, and especially the northwest. It's worth noting that Winter Storm Warnings are in place just to the south of the I-69 Corridor. We'll need to watch these areas closely for the possibility of some locally higher snowfall amounts.

We have our snowfall outlook map attached below. It will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals as you go north and west, so places like Midland and Bay City are on the fringe of seeing a few inches of accumulation, to possibly not much at all with any shift.

Snow eventually tapers off late this evening and early overnight, and once snow is gone, we're cruising right through the weekend. Keep an eye out for slick roads especially tonight as temperatures cool into the 20s tomorrow morning.

Also, if shoveling, keep in mind that this snow will be wet and heavy, especially initially. It will get a bit drier later on tonight.

