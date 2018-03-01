Record heat yesterday, snow for Thursday

It's been a pleasant week so far in Mid-Michigan but as we enter the second half, it appears Mother Nature is going to bring us back to reality for Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for detailed counties and alerts.

Today & Tonight

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour for March 1<<

The changeover has happened from rain to snow. The snow is impacting our Southern counties and the Thumb as this system takes a northeasterly track.

The snow showers will continue through the evening hours of tonight, ending west to east as the evening goes on. Snow chances will be highest around US-10, eastward to the Thumb and southward, with areas north of there seeing the lightest snowfall totals.

Accumulations will be highest near the I-69 corridor, extending northeastward into the Thumb. Getting progressively lighter to the north, and especially the northwest. It's worth noting that Winter Storm Warnings are in place just to the south of the I-69 Corridor. We'll need to watch these areas closely for the possibility of some locally higher snowfall amounts.

We have our snowfall outlook map attached below. It will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals as you go north and west, so places like Midland, Saginaw and Bay City are on the fringe of seeing a few snow showers.

Snow eventually tapers off late this evening and early overnight, and once snow is gone, we're cruising right through the weekend. Keep an eye out for slick roads especially tonight as temperatures cool into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.

Also, if shoveling, keep in mind that this snow will be wet and heavy, especially initially. It will get a bit drier later on tonight.

