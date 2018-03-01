Local firefighters spend more than 35 hours battling barn blaze

Dozens of firefighters spent more than 35 hours battling a blaze at a Michigan barn.

The fire broke out Tuesday, Feb. 27 at a large commercial hay barn on E. Ridge Road just west of Elsie.

The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department said 14 departments were called to assist Elsie Area Fire Department with the blaze.

“In over 35 hours, 14 departments were called, dozens of apparatus responded, hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze, and millions of gallons of water were used,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said almost 20 their firefighters took turns shuttling water, fighting the fire, or manning the station to assist the community.

