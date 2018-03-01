Farwell man found guilty of sex crimes involving child

A Mid-Michigan man has been found guilty of sex crimes involving a child.

The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office said Jeffrey Bailey, 41, of Farwell was found guilty by a jury of first degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13.

Bailey’s bond has now been revoked. He is currently being held in the Clare County Jail awaiting sentencing, the prosecutor’s office said.

The conviction carries a mandatory 25-year minimum sentence.

