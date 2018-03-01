Disabled train causes headaches for drivers in Burton - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

A disabled train was causing headaches for drivers in Genesee County.

The Genesee County Communications Center reported about 7:43 a.m. Thursday the train was blocking the roadway at the railroad crossing on Genesee Road, between Davison Road and Court Street in the city of Burton.

Dispatch reported it could take crews approximately 40 minutes to arrive on scene. 

The train was moving again by 8:45 a.m. 

It's unclear what caused the train to stop. 

