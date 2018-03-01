BREAKING: Authorities searching for twin sisters from Fenton - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Authorities searching for twin sisters from Fenton

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Morgan and Madison Stewart Morgan and Madison Stewart
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need you help locating two missing Mid-Michigan sisters.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said 15-year-old Madison Stewart was last seen on Friday, Feb. 23 in Fenton.

She is described as 5’3” tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Maddison was last seen with her twin sister, Morgan Stewart.

Morgan is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes as well.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or Fenton Police Department at 1-810-629-5311.

