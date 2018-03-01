Can you identify this man in Cass City? - WNEM TV 5

Can you identify this man in Cass City?

CASS CITY, MI

Officials needs your help identifying a man seen in a surveillance video.

The photos show a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and possibly carrying a hammer. Cass City police said he was wanted in an ongoing investigation, but did not release any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass City Police Department at (989) 872-2911 or Deputy Chief James Freeman at ccpdfreeman@casscity.org.

