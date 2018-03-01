Michigan school district to add ballistic shields to glassed doorways

A Michigan school district is sharing with parents the security upgrades they’ve made amid heightened concern over student safety.

Superintendent Brandon Hubbard with Vestaburg Community Schools said over the past two years the district has contracted with a school security expert to evaluate the security of the campus and the school’s security procedures.

Over the last year, the district has added several security upgrades, including video surveillance, a “Boot” door blockade in every classroom and office, emergency Rapid Response Room Number Placards, and are in the process of installing Ballistic Shields in glassed areas and doorways.

The Boot

The Boot™ is a rectangular-shaped plate of 1/4 inch thick cold-rolled industrial steel. Each of its two steel pegs offer 8,000 pounds per square inch (psi) of tensile strength - totaling 16,000 psi when both pegs are fully engaged. The Boot™ weighs five pounds, offering tremendous strength to prevent entry from danger on the other side of your door.

Ballistic Shields

Our Ballistic Shield is far more than just a sheet of metal. Made from specially designed and tested aluminum, it is nearly impenetrable when installed over key areas on doors and windows. The unique material limits expansion caused by a fired bullet and creates razor sharp edges at the point of penetration. This combination assures that the shooter will sustain major injury while attempting to open the door. With a Ballistic Shield in place, the time a shooter spends using up ammunition attempting entry gives your students and staff time to barricade themselves in rooms secured by The Boot™.

Rapid Response Room Number Placards

Unlike traditional placards, Rapid Response placards are reflective, 3D and visible regardless of hall length. This assures an immediate response whether advising a parent, student, visitor or tactical team of a room number. Response time greatly increases if law enforcement must slow down or stop at every door to check the room number. The Rapid Response Room Number Placards make this unnecessary. The highly reflective, large numbers direct officers to the exact location without slowing down, giving them more time to plan, prepare and execute.

“As the Superintendent, I am proud of the procedures and upgrades that we have installed in our District. I also think it is important that we share what some of the positive things that locals like us are doing to protect our children,” Hubbard said in a press release to our affiliates at 9 & 10 News.

The schools we will also be installing a blue tooth notification system that will cover the entire district and allow for immediate district notification of an employed “Boot” and location of the possible disturbance, Hubbard said.

The school district will be one of the first three schools in Michigan to install this technology.

