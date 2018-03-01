Michigan Senate OKs $175M infusion into roads, bridges

The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved a $175 million infusion into the state's roads, a 7 percent boost over existing spending.

Thursday's vote comes as drivers face potholes from this winter's freeze-thaw cycle. The House will take a final vote this afternoon.

Gov. Rick Snyder proposed the additional $175 million for the next budget year. But Legislators decided it should be spent this year. The money would be split among the state, counties, and cities and villages.

Laws passed in 2015 to spend significantly more to maintain roads are being phased in. Senate Democrats say that Republican-backed plan fell short. They unsuccessfully sought to add another $275 million in immediate spending.

Majority Republicans caution it will take time to improve roads because it took decades for them to deteriorate.

