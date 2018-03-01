Crews continue southwest Michigan river search for kayaker

Authorities say the search of a river in southwestern Michigan for a missing kayaker is continuing for another day.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says three people were kayaking on the Paw Paw River near Watervliet on Tuesday evening when two kayaks struck a log. The department says one kayaker swam to land and 35-year-old Cory Wright of Niles was missing.

The department says the search took place Wednesday without finding him and continued Thursday.

The search comes as area waterways have been running high due to heavy rain and melting snow that's been blamed for recent flooding in the Midwest.

