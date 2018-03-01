Diocese: Rev. DeLand can't wear collar, present himself as priest

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has outlined restrictions for Rev. Robert (Bob) DeLand following his arrest late last month.

DeLand was arraigned on multiple sex crimes on Feb. 26 following an undercover operation.

Following the charges, DeLand was immediately placed on administrative leave from active ministry.

Rev. Joseph Cistone, Bishop of Saginaw, also mandated that DeLand must “refrain from wearing clerical garb, or presenting himself publicly as a priest. He must also refrain from the exercise of public ministry and must notify the Office of the Bishop with any change of location.”

This is in addition to restrictions imposed by law enforcement that stipulate he must wear an electronic tether and he can’t have contact with anyone under 21.

He is also banned from Freeland Community Schools and the CAN Council where he serves as a board member.

Also, according to diocesan policy, an internal investigation will begin once the criminal investigation is completed, as to not obstruct the criminal investigation, the diocese wrote.

