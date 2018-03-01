Teens given probation for planning school attack

Three Mid-Michigan teens accused of plotting to shoot up a local school have each been sentenced to five years of probation.

Dylan DeAngelis and Asa Candela, both 16, and Gunner Rice, 15, were charged as adults after allegedly planning an attack against Lapeer High School and Zimmer Middle School in 2017.

As part of the probation, the teens can’t use social media, drugs, drink alcohol or use firearms.

They are also on GPS tethers and are under house arrest.

"I don't agree with what this sentence was," Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna said.

However, McKenna said he has the utmost respect for the judge.

He also said the teens will not be allowed in Lapeer schools or any public school in the area.

"I don't want to hear excuses on why this was done. I don't want to hear things of this variable or that variable on why they did it," McKenna said. "I don't want to hear how this was a joke or this was part of some fantasy land the police created. That disgusts me."

"I'm not going to give you excuses or make it up or portray it that this was a joke to people out there because that's not fun, especially to the kids that were named in that. Especially to the kids in that school."

He said portraying the threat as a joke is "a slap in the face."

"These kids lives are done. They're not going into schools. They're in the four walls of their house. They can't go to friends' houses. They can't go to a ball game at night. They can't go to the movies. And over time they'll need to earn those things," McKenna said.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will be visiting area schools to educate kids on the seriousness of making threats.

McKenna said he is proud of everyone who was involved in handling this case.

