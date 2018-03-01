Local realtor, Ivan Miller, sentenced to prison

A local realtor will spend between 2-10-years behind bars after sellers claimed they never got their money for a house that was sold.

Ivan Miller, 48, is the former owner of a Bay City real estate firm - Top Producers Real Estate.

Last November he pleaded no contest to a charge of larceny by conversion of $20,000 or more.

According to court records, Miller allegedly had some irregularities traced back to him involving the sale of a home on Handy Street in Bay City. When his coworkers began to figure out what was going on, he supposedly told one of them he did something very bad.

Miller was given a check from the home buyer for $84,913.70. The money was to be used to close on the house.

One of Miller's coworkers said that check was deposited in the Top Producers' general account. That money should have been placed in a trust account so the funds would be available to finalize the sale of the home. That didn't happen.

When Miller was asked what he did with the funds, he allegedly said "I spent them." He would not say what he spent the money on.

The coworker also said Miller told her both the buyer and the seller "were working it out and that it's going to be OK." However, things were not OK. Court records state the buyer and seller had no idea there was a problem with the sale.

Miller allegedly gave the buyers the keys to the residence. Meanwhile, the seller never received any money.

This all came to a head when the buyers received a letter from the sellers' attorney that they needed to move out because the house wasn't theirs. The buyers scoffed at the letter because they said they paid Miller the money.

As for Miller himself, once he realized the walls were closing in he allegedly told another coworker he screwed up and if this got out it would ruin him.

As a result of Miller's legal trouble, Top Producers had to shut down. The business re-emerged under a new name - Century 21 Signature Reality.

Miller is set to start serving his sentence immediately.

Financial restitution is still to be determined.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.