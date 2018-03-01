Millington student suspended after making alleged threat

A Millington High School student was suspended indefinitely after making an alleged threat.

The student made a threat against the school and the people inside the school on Feb. 16, Millington police said.

A student overheard the threat and told the principal, who then alerted police.

The student is suspended until a school board hearing is complete, police said.

Police said the situation was handled fast and by protocol.

