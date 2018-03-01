Police warn of Consumers Energy phone scam

Police are warning residents about a new phone scam.

The caller spoofs their number to look like the Consumers Energy 1-800 number, Millington police said.

Police took a fraud complaint on Wednesday from someone who received the call.

The caller told the resident they owed $800 or their electricity would be shut off, police said.

"The way they ask for their money has not changed, but they have now figured out a way to show up on your caller ID as an actual Consumers Energy number," the department said on its Facebook page.

Police are urging residents not to send money for any reason if you receive a call like this.

If you have any questions about a possible scam you can call the Millington Police Department at 989-871-2412.

