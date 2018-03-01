Snyder OKs bills to forgive debt for unpaid driver fees

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law a plan to forgive outstanding extra fees owed by drivers for certain traffic infractions and to speed up the elimination of newly assessed fees.

Newly assessed fees were supposed to end in October 2019. But now they will go away this coming October under legislation enacted Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Treasury will no longer collect outstanding fees after Sept. 30. Hundreds of thousands of motorists face the debt totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Drivers also can have their license reinstated quickly. The reinstatement fee is being eliminated for those who license was suspended due to nonpayment of the driver "responsibility" fees.

