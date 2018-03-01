Suburb can't limit sidewalk signs by abortion protester - WNEM TV 5

Suburb can't limit sidewalk signs by abortion protester

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CENTER LINE, MI (AP) -

A Detroit suburb has agreed to stop interfering with an abortion protester who displays a sign with images of aborted fetuses.

A judge in December granted an injunction in favor of Michael Mattia. Now he and the city of Center Line have settled a lawsuit.

Ordinances that restrict signs on public sidewalks in Center Line are unconstitutional as applied to Mattia. Police told him his sign was disturbing the peace on a "psychological level." But Mattia said his free speech rights were violated.

Center Line will pay $1 to Mattia and $50,000 to his lawyer. Federal Judge David Lawson signed the agreement Wednesday.

The judge says the First Amendment protects against a "heckler's veto" by people who simply don't like the content of speech.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.