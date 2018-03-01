Mom needs help getting baby born with clubbed feet to doctor appointments

A Mid-Michigan infant is need of help to ensure a bright and healthy future.

Aizlin is only 3-weeks-old and was born with spaces in her heart and club feet. She will require a lot of medical attention in order to correct the condition.

The problem is her mother lacks the ability to get her to some of those appointments.

“She sleeps a lot. She pretty much doesn’t leave my arms. I carry her everywhere with me,” said Saidona Longhway, mom.

Aizlin’s club feet will make walking nearly impossible without modern medicine.

“She’ll have casts all the way from her hips to toes on both legs probably for a few months,” Longhway said.

Aizlin has a lot of doctor appointments to make sure she can walk one day and that her heart is healthy.

“Five within the next two weeks,” Longhway said.

The problem is Longhway doesn’t have a car.

“If you keep missing appointments, they’re not going to be able to straighten them,” Longhway said.

She said her insurance will cover about eight rides, but those will be used up fast.

“After that we’re on our own,” she said.

The appointments are in Saginaw and Flint and Longhway lives in Ogemaw County.

“That’s a lot of driving, a lot of time,” Longhway said.

She turned to the TV5 Rescue Squad hoping viewers can lend a hand.

“Just help her. We just need a vehicle. We just need to get her back and forth to appointments. That’s all that matters is that she makes it. Just need the help. I hate asking for help, but we’ve got to do something,” Longhway said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs.

If you can help, email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com

