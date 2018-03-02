First male gymnast accuses Larry Nassar of sexual abuse

Another gymnast has filed a lawsuit against disgraced doctor Larry Nassar on sexual abuse claims.

However, for the first time the gymnast is male.

According to USA Today, Jacob Moore filed the civil suit Thursday claiming he was sexually abused and harassed by Nassar in 2016 while he was only 16 years old.

Moore is a gymnast at the University of Michigan.

He now joins 260 women and girls, including his sister, who came forward on sexual abuse claims over the past year.

Nassar has been sentenced for up to 300 years in prison for his crimes.

