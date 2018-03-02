Lots of sunshine for the weekend

High pressure is dominating the flow across all of Mid-Michigan. This mean you should expect lots of sunshine for your weekend.

Saturday

Widespread sunshine should lead to a healthy jump in temperatures into the afternoon after a chilly start in the teens and 20s early Saturday morning. Expect highs to still be a mix of 30s and 40s on Saturday afternoon.

Winds will be lighter out of the north northeast around 5 to 10 mph, but still lead to a wind chill that will be in the lower 30s at times.

Like Friday night plans, things look great for any Saturday evening plans you may have as we'll avoid the wet weather. Temperatures will fall into the 20s after the sun goes down and bottom out mostly in the 20s into Sunday morning.

Sunday

Another great looking day continues to finish off the weekend. A few more clouds look to mix in with the sunshine, but still shaping up to be another great day.

Winds shift to more of an easterly direction on Sunday, so while many areas will be in the lower and middle 40s on Sunday afternoon, some areas near the waters of Lake Huron will be a little bit cooler in the 30s.

Next Week

Wet weather returns for later Monday night and especially going into the day on Tuesday. From Tuesday onward, we look to get some more chances of seeing rain and snow showers throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will start a slow slide downward through the coming week.

For details of next week, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.