Winning weekend ahead

After a messy Thursday for parts of Mid-Michigan, things are looking up as we get ready to get our Friday underway. While we're headed in the right direction, be sure to keep an eye out for slick roads in any areas that saw rain and snow yesterday.

Today & Tonight

Black ice is entirely possible this morning in areas that had snow continue late last evening or ended the day with wet roads. Temperatures have fallen below freezing into the upper 20s this morning and wind chills are even colder in the teens and low 20s.

While we have plenty of lingering cloud cover this morning, expect that to thin out as the morning goes on with most areas breaking into sunshine by lunchtime. If clouds are stubborn to leave any area, it's likely going to be in the Thumb. But we should be able to clear out there in the afternoon.

That sunshine will guide our temperatures into the middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon. However, a northwesterly wind around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph will keep us feeling more like the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day.

Once skies clear, we'll keep those clear skies into your evening plans tonight. If you are headed out and about, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s quickly, eventually to the teens and 20s for overnight lows.

Saturday & Sunday

Widespread sunshine should lead to a healthy jump in temperatures into the afternoon after a chilly start in the teens and 20s early Saturday morning. Expect highs to still be a mix of 30s and 40s on Saturday afternoon.

Winds will be lighter out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, but still lead to a wind chill that will be in the lower 30s at times.

Like Friday night plans, things look great for any Saturday evening plans you may have as we'll avoid the wet weather. Temperatures will fall into the 20s after the sun goes down and bottom out mostly in the 20s into Sunday morning.

Winds shift to more of an easterly direction on Sunday, so while many areas will be in the lower and middle 40s on Sunday afternoon, some areas near the waters of Lake Huron will be a little bit cooler in the 30s.

For a look beyond the weekend, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast. Have a great weekend!

