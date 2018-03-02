Police investigating death of woman in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating death of woman in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a death in the city of Saginaw. 

D/Sgt. Oscar Lopez said the Saginaw Police Department is investigating the death of a female at a home on the 1600 block of Owen.

Police began their investigating about 3:40 a.m., Lopez said.

No further details are being released at this time.

Stay with WNEM TV-5 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.