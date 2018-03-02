Police investigating death of woman in Saginaw

Authorities are investigating a death in the city of Saginaw.

D/Sgt. Oscar Lopez said the Saginaw Police Department is investigating the death of a female at a home on the 1600 block of Owen.

Police began their investigating about 3:40 a.m., Lopez said.

No further details are being released at this time.

