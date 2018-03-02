Arson investigators called to fire at Flint church building

Arson investigators have been called to a fire at an old church building in Flint.

It happened early Friday morning at 1801 Lewis Place.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy flames shooting out the roof of the building. Aerial crews were called in to douse the flames.

>>See RAW cellphone video here<<

Carrie Edwards-Clemons with the Flint Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building a couple weeks ago. The building was a former three-story church, but was turned into a residence, according to officials at the scene. Luckily, the residents moved out recently.

Now officials are worried about the structure collapsing.

Arson investigators have been called to evaluate the scene, Edwards-Clemons said.

