Grand Blanc community comes together after loss of 10-year-old girl

A Mid-Michigan community is coming together after the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Myers Elementary in Grand Blanc said fifth grade student London Eisenbeis was at a water park over the weekend when she “shockingly went into cardiac arrest.”

A t-shirt fundraising campaign posted by the school said the 10-year-old was enjoying family time at an indoor water park on Feb. 18 when her heart stopped.

“After 25 minutes of CPR London was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital,” the campaign said. “After a series of tests, it was discovered that London has a heart condition called Long QT Syndrome (LQTS).”

According to the campaign, the genetic heart condition can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats. The rapid heartbeats can trigger a sudden fainting spell or seizure.

Despite efforts to keep London alive, including a craniotomy for brain swelling, the girl’s family announced she passed away on Feb. 27.

“Heaven just gained the most beautiful Angel. Our hearts are broken. Thank you for all the prayers, love and support. London is looking down on us from Heaven,” the family posted on Facebook.

Following London’s passing, the Myers Elementary said they brought about 10 therapy dogs to help comfort students and staff at school.

“We have a special room available for students to go if they are feeling sad or upset. The room has things for them to do like color, write letters, make a bracelet...whatever they need,” the school wrote on Facebook.

The elementary school also announced they will be holding a balloon sendoff and candlelight vigil Sunday, March 4 at Myers Elementary. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and all are welcome, the school said.

A GoFundMe page was also started to help London’s family pay for medical expenses. It has since raised more than $17,000.

