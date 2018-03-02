Saginaw charter school closed due to social media threat - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw charter school closed due to social media threat

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Police are investigating after another school threat was posted to social media.

Superintendent Heidi Ferguson said classes at Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy were canceled Friday, March 2 due to the threat.

Ferguson said the school learned of the threat late Thursday night, police saying their investigation began at around 10:45pm.

More than 160 children attend the charter school, which houses 7th through 12th grade students.

Saginaw Police Department is investigating, along with assistance from the FBI.

Saginaw Police said:

We want the community to know we take all threats very seriously especially those directed toward our schools and the safety of our children.   If you make a threat to do harm to any type of school we will track you down and there will be consequences.  

