Saginaw charter school closed due to social media threat

Saginaw Police are investigating after another school threat was posted to social media.

Superintendent Heidi Ferguson said classes at Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy were canceled Friday, March 2 due to the threat.

Ferguson said the school learned of the threat late Thursday night, police saying their investigation began at around 10:45pm.

More than 160 children attend the charter school, which houses 7th through 12th grade students.

Saginaw Police Department is investigating, along with assistance from the FBI.

Saginaw Police said:

We want the community to know we take all threats very seriously especially those directed toward our schools and the safety of our children. If you make a threat to do harm to any type of school we will track you down and there will be consequences.

