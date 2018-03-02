Ex-EMT accused of delaying emergency response is convicted

An ex-emergency medical technician has been convicted of neglect of duty after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing. The child later died.

The Detroit News reports Ann Marie Thomas was convicted Wednesday of the misdemeanor. She faces up to a year behind bars when sentenced April 12.

The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from her attorney.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old was parked less than a mile from the home but delayed her response when dispatch put out a call for help in May 2015. Another emergency worker was eventually sent, but the child, I'Nayah Wright-Trussel, later died.

The girl's family alleges Thomas told dispatch she didn't want to be there "10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get."

