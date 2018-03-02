Saginaw Township PD: Can you identifying this woman? - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Township PD: Can you identifying this woman?

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying a woman in an ongoing investigation.

Saginaw Township Police Department posted surveillance video images of the woman on their Facebook page Friday.

The woman is seen apparently standing in line, wearing a black skull zip-up hoodie and red or pink camo hat.

Officials said she is wanted in an ongoing investigation, but did not release further details.

If you can identify the female subject please contact the Detective Bureau at 989-791-7226 or by Facebook messenger.

