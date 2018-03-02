BREAKING: Two people shot near Campbell Hall on CMU campus, sour - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Two people reportedly shot, killed on CMU campus

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating an active situation on Central Michigan University's campus after reports of shots fired. 

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street. 

A source told TV5 two people have been shot. Both victims died from their wounds, according to the Morning Sun. It's unclear if more were injured. 

Mt. Pleasant Public Safety reports the suspect is a 19-year-old male who is approximately 5’9” tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the hoodie, police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.  

No photo of the suspect has been released at this time. 

 The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus, sources told TV5. 

"The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity," Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook. 

We're told Friday was the final day before Spring Break for students. 

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area. 

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown. 

Midland, Coleman, Meridian, and Bullock Creek Schools are all in secure mode.

