Search underway for missing man

Ricky Giddings (Source: Essexville Public Safety) Ricky Giddings (Source: Essexville Public Safety)
Search efforts are underway for a man who failed to return from a canoe trip.

The Coast Guard and Essexville Police are looking for 60-year-old Ricky Giddings of Tuscola County.

Giddings hasn’t been seen since 8 a.m. on March 1, when his vehicle was discovered in Smith Park in Essexville.

Mr. Giddings is 6’1”, 245 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Mr. Giddings, call the Essexville Public Safety Department at (989) 892-2541.

