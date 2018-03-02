Social media threat put SVSU on alert

The suspect is 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" and 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.More >
Authorities need you help locating two missing Mid-Michigan sisters.More >
What some would call “living in sin” is actually illegal in Michigan, thanks to an antiquated law.More >
Search efforts are underway for a man who failed to return from a canoe trip.More >
Aizlin is only 3-weeks-old and was born with spaces in her heart and club feet. She will require a lot of medical attention in order to correct the condition.More >
Authorities need your help identifying a woman in an ongoing investigation.More >
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
Saginaw Police are investigating after another school threat was posted to social media.More >
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
Authorities are investigating a death in the city of Saginaw.More >
