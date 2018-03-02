Social media threat put SVSU on alert

A scare for Saginaw Valley State University after a social media post referenced a threat to an organization with a similar name.

SVSU reports that Ryder Center staff put security measures in place for a time today based on that threat.

University Police and other law enforcement determined it was not directed at SVSU.

The university issued the following statement:

We appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved as we work to maintain the safety of our campus community.

