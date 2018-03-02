Shed at Clio Country Club is on fire

Genesee County Central Dispatch is confirming that a maintenance shed at the Clio Country Club is on fire.

It's happening at 13141 N. Linden Road, in the Genesee County community of Clio.

The shed is located on the back of the property and is not believed to be a threat to any people or other buildings.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.