Saginaw County responding to 2 separate accidents - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw County responding to 2 separate accidents

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports deputies are responding to two separate accidents.

The first is happening at Holland and Gera.

The second is at Graham and Swan Creek Roads.

No details are available on either incident.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.