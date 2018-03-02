Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted break-in - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted break-in

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Owosso PD) (Source: Owosso PD)
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect.

The suspect is accused of using a large piece of wood as a battering ram to try to break into a business on the 1100 block of Corunna Avenue in Owosso, according to Owosso police.

If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call police at 989-725-0580

