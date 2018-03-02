BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 3-month old - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 3-month old

Journey Neely (Source: Arenac County Sheriff) Journey Neely (Source: Arenac County Sheriff)
Chelsea Thayer (Source: Arenac County Sheriff) Chelsea Thayer (Source: Arenac County Sheriff)
ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a little girl taken by her non-custodial mother.

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department said Journey Neely, who is 3-months-old, was taken by her mother Chelsea Thayer.

Journey Neely is 24”, weighs 8.5 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said DHHS went to take the girl and Chelsea took off.

She may be driving a 2002 Green Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate: DQL1428. She was last seen in Alger, that’s in Arenac County, but may be traveling to Prudenville, in Roscommon County.

Officials report the baby tested positive for opiates upon birth.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 846-4561.

