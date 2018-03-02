Firefighters find man dead inside Saginaw home - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters find man dead inside Saginaw home

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A man was found dead after firefighters were called to a home on Saginaw’s East side.

Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo confirms that crews were called to the home in the 1000 block of Emily Street, near Mott Street at around 1:30 p.m. on March 2.

Crews found the man inside the home, but at this point, there has been no positive identification.

The State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

