CMU shooting suspect remains at large; residents on edge

Mt. Pleasant residents are on edge after the suspect accused of shooting his parents on Central Michigan University's campus on Friday remains at large.

James Davis Jr. is accused of shooting and killing his parents, James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis. It happened just after 9 a.m. on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

"We woke up to all the helicopters in the sky and cops down the road with ARs. It was just a little nerve-wracking," said Bradley Merchant-Savage, Mt. Pleasant resident.

He lives near Mill Pond Park. Police had the area locked down most of the day searching for the suspect.

"All the cops, it's crazy. I've never seen so many cops being around here," Merchant-Savage said.

Joan Cline said she was hiding and locked in her home for most of the day. She said it was scary seeing all the police in her quiet neighborhood.

"Made me feel afraid to go out. That he's like around the corner or something," Cline said.

Keith Elliott started looking around, suspicious Davis was in the area.

"So, I went and looked under the stairs to see if he was there," Elliott said.

The police will continue to search for Davis throughout the night.

